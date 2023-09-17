Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds launched; Check price, specifications

Huawei has launched a new FreeBuds Pro 3 wireless earbuds at its ‘Wearable Strategy and New Product Launch’ event held in Barcelona. The company also introduced the Huawei Watch GT 4 at the same event. The wireless earphones have been launched as a successor to FreeBuds Pro 2.

The earphones come equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC) 3.0 and are claimed to offer up to 31 hours of battery life on a single charge. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones support dual devices connectivity. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 will be available for purchase from next month in select markets. The earphones are also equipped with dual driver system.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 price, availability

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 ANC earphones s priced at EUR 199 (around Rs 17,600) and are available in three colour options — Green, Silver Frost, and White. As per the company, the TWS earphones will go on sale on October 18 in Europe.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 specifications

The Huawei Freebuds Pro 3 features an in-ear design with smoother control. They have a groove design and feature dual driver system. The earphones come with Active Noise Cancellation 3.0. They are equipped with the Hi-Res Dual Sound system which is said to support a large frequency range between 14Hz and 48kHz. They also claimed to offer noise suppression of up to 5dB.

Additionally, the earphones from Huawei have triple adaptive equaliser that offers better sound quality by analysing the volume, wear, and sound, as per the company. They are equipped with Huawei L2HC 2.0 and LDAC dual high-definition audio decoding offering audio transmission of up to 990kbps. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The company claimed that Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 offer a battery life of up to 31 hours with the case and up to 6.5 hours for earphones on a single charge. Other highlights of the device include audio sharing and automatic pop-ups.