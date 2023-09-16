Google Co-founder Sergey Brin quietly divorced wife after rumoured affair with Musk

San Francisco: Google co-founder Sergey Brin quietly divorced Nicole Shanahan, an attorney and entrepreneur, over rumours that Shanahan was engaged in a romantic relationship with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Court documents accessed by Page Six revealed that Brin finalised his divorce from estranged wife Shanahan after she was accused of — and denied — having an affair with Musk.

Court documents confirmed that the divorce of the couple was officially concluded on May 26.

They will now share both legal and physical custody of their four-year-old daughter.

Both have vehemently denied any infidelity. Musk even took to Twitter (now X) to express his disbelief, asserting that he and Shanahan were friends.

“This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night,” he had tweeted.

“I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic,” Musk had added.

Shanahan also denied any romantic involvement with Musk.

“Did Elon and I have sex, like it was a moment of passion, and then it was over? No,” Shanahan had claimed.

Brin, 50, filed for divorce from Shanahan, 34, on January 6, 2022, after three years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”.