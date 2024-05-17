Below Header Govt Ad

17 year old boy washed away in flashfloods at old Courtallam waterfalls, watch

By Himanshu 0
boy washed away in flashfloods at old Courtallam waterfalls

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 17 year old boy was washed away in the flashfloods at the old Courtallam waterfalls in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The incident took place when he had gone for a dip with his relatives.

It is to be noted that sudden rains in the Western Ghats triggered a flash flood at the waterfalls.

The deceased has been identified as a class 11 student from the NGO Colony in Palayamkottai. The incident took place when suddenly, it started raining in the Western Ghats triggering a flash flood. Then, a group of tourists were taking a dip in the Old Courtallam waterfalls. Unaware of the sudden flow of water, the teenager might fell in the water stream.

Police personnel deployed near the waterfalls rushed to the spot and rescued the tourists, with the help of the locals.

Watch the video here:

