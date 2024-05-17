6-year-old girl killed, 3 others injured in lightning strike in Mayurbhanj district  

Baripada: In an unfortunate incident, a 6-year-old girl was killed while three others were injured in lightning strike in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased has been identified as Jayasni Marandi of Shorisapala Rangamatia village under Bangiriposi block of the district. She is the younger daughter of Kandra Marandi and Sakra Marandi

The injured persons were identified as her elder sister Jasmi Rani Marandi, Sankar Tudu and Sita Tudu’s sons – Lukesh Tudu and Anant Marandi.

According to reports, a heavy rain accompanied by lightning occurred in the area and the strong lightning fell on the house while all of them were inside the house. At least four people became unconscious following the lightning strike.

Soon, other family members rushed them to Bangiriposi Community Health Centre for treatment. However, the doctors declared Jayasni dead on her arrival. Others are still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

