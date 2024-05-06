Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Get Apple iPhone 15 under Rs 50,000

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is currently live and the Apple iPhone 15 (128GB) gets heavy discount. The current price of the device is Rs 63,999 against the listed price of Rs 79,900.

There are multiple banks offers on the device. If you are a Flipkart Axis Bank Card Credit Card user, you can get a bank discount of Rs 4000. This makes the effective price of the iPhone 15 even lesser. Users who have SBI Credit Card can get up to Rs 2250 discount.

Meanwhile, there is an exchange offer on the device and users can get an exchange value of up to Rs 50,000. We tried to exchange an old iPhone 14 device and got an exchange value of Rs 29000. The exchange value of a device varies according to the physical condition of the device.

If you have an older flagship device (for exchange) and you use a use bank credit card offers, the iPhone 15 can be purchased under Rs 50,000.

iPhone 15 specifications

Apple iPhone 15 has received a significant upgrade from its predecessor with tons of new features. Even with the new features, the iPhone 15 has the same price as its predecessor iPhone 14. The vanilla variant of the 15 series is made in India.

The Apple iPhone 15 features slightly curved edges and feels lighter than its predecessor. The Apple iPhone 15 gets slim bezels as well as Dynamic Island. Highlight of the iPhone 15 is that it offers USB-C port rather than the traditional lighting charging port.

At the rear the device is equipped with a new 48MP primary camera, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more. The display size remains the same at 6.1 inches and the brightness is 2000 nits.