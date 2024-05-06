Apple might unveil its first foldable device sooner than expected, launch possible in 2025

Apple is planning to launch its first foldable device in the upcoming years and according to the latest reports its launch will be sooner than expected. Multiple sources have claimed that the device will not be a foldable iPhone and will be rather a hybrid device. The hybrid device will be of 20.3-inches and will be neither a iPad or a MacBook.

The reports have suggested that the device will be ready by as soon as 2025. Earlier there was a delay in the timeline and the foldable device was expected to launch in 2026-2027. If Apple manages to unveil the device by 2025, the launch will be likely around late 2025 or early 2026. The new hybrid device from the company will be branded something else and we are yet to know that. The device will target the ultra-premium segment of the market rather than the regular segment.

Well, there is another foldable device from Apple that is in works and it is none other than a foldable iPhone. The foldable iPhone will be having a display size of 7.9 inches or 8.3 inches. The device will enter mass production one year after the foldable hybrid device in late 2026.

Let Loose Event

Apple is going to offer multiple new surprises for its ‘Let Loose Event’ that will be taking place on May 7. The online event will mark the announcement of the new iPad Air as well as Pro models by CEO Tim Cook. There will also be upgrades to the Apple Pencil as well as the Magic Keyboard.

Apple iPad Air with 12.9-inch screen might be unveiled. There has been speculation of a larger version of the iPad for some time. Reports have suggested that Apple will offer iPad Air in two sizes i.e. 12.9-inch as well as 10.9-inch.