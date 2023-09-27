Extremely happy to be here among you as a fellow YouTuber: PM Modi

New Delhi: Today I am extremely happy to be here among you as a fellow YouTuber, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday while addressing the YouTube Fanfest India 2023.

PM Modi on this occasion said that since 15years he is connected to the country and the world through a YouTube channel. The PM hoped that transformation can be brought in the lives of a vast population in our country.

"Today I am extremely happy to be here among you as a fellow YouTuber. I am also just like you. Since 15 years, I have also been connected to the country and the world through a YouTube channel…Together, we can bring transformation in the lives of a vast population in our country…" Modi said, reported ANI in a X (formerly Twitter) post today.

The post earned a number of comments. Here are some of them:

Exciting to see the Prime Minister embracing YouTube! Let’s harness this platform for positive change.

Most tech savvy prime minister ever

This is amazing about him. Even at this age he is ready to learn new things. Interest in technology is awesome and he values those moments when he learns something new.

Aap Youtube pe bhi star ho (You are also a star even in YouTube)