Dual cutout design of the Apple iPhone 14 might be more functional than you think

The launch of the Apple iPhone 14 series is around the corner and there are a bunch of rumours about the upcoming iPhone 14 smartphones. There are many rumours that suggest that the new dual cutout design will house the selfie camera as well as the Face ID hardware. However, the dual cutouts will merge to form one solid piece for functional purposes, as suggested by some rumours.

According to the new leaks, the dual cutouts of the iPhone 14 will appear to merge with one another as the pixels between them will black out. The resultant area between the two cutouts is expected to be used as privacy indicators, suggested some reports. The area between the cutouts will probably display whether the apps actively use the device’s microphone or video cameras. If this is true, it means that both the corners of the iPhone will have more space for notifications. The right side of the screen will offer details like the battery info while the left side offers network signal and carrier information details.

Some other leaks have suggested that the camera app interface will offer better position controls around new cutouts. However, it remains unclear whether the iPhone 14 dual cutouts joining feature will be enabled by using a permanent user setting or will be enabled during certain occasions only.

Ahead of the launch of the upcoming iPhone lineup, the iPhone 13 has received a price cut and is available at the lowest ever price on Flipkart.

Flipkart is offering the iPhone 13 device with a discount of 17 per cent and other offers including exchange deals. With all the discounts and exchange offer the price of the iPhone 13 has been decreased by almost Rs 33,00 on the 128GB variant on the e-commerce site. Interested users can purchase the device for as low as Rs 46,999 instead of Rs 79,990.