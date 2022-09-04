Apple may bring back battery percentage indicator with iPhone 14 Pro

San Francisco: As Apple is preparing to unveil its next-generation iPhones, a new report has indicated that the tech giant’s iPhone 14 Pro may revive the battery percentage indicator.

The iPhone 14 Pro’s status bar will purportedly see changes due to the increased amount of usable space at the top of the display, moving the cellular signal indicator to the left and re-implementing the full-width battery status bar on the Lock Screen, reports MacRumors.

As per the report, iOS 16’s Lock Screen will directly interact with the ‘iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display, featuring integration with notifications and the depth effect and colours of wallpapers.

Meanwhile, recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that a new ultra-wide camera with a bigger sensor for enhanced low light sensitivity would be included in the iPhone 14 series Pro models.

He had also said that iPhone 14 might come with its long-rumoured satellite communication feature that is likely to be used in emergencies for texting or voice services.

The company’s flagship product launch event for this year will take place on September 7.

The next-generation iPhone 14, to be produced in India around two months after its China production, will see four models — a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to reports.