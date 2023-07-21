BoAt unveils its First-Ever Smart Ring with fitness and health-monitoring features

Homegrown wearable brand boAt has taken one more step further in the wearable technology and has unveiled its first-ever Smart Ring in India. The new Smart Ring is designed to monitor the health of the wearer like the larger wearable smart devices. Samsung has also recently introduced a smart ring.

Let’s check out the features of the new Boat Smart Ring.

BoAt Smart Ring health features

The new boAt Smart Ring ports a metallic build with a sleek design that combines metal and ceramic materials. It acts as a lightweight stylish accessory and at the same time monitors users health with the help of various features. The ring sports the brand logo on the inside.

The wearable comes with an array of fitness and health features to monitor wearer’s health. The features include a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker for women. It provides a detailed insight into users’ health status that will likely be displayed on the paired smartphone.

The Smart Ring can also record the body temperature with the help of a body temperature sensor. The smart ring will also help track your daily fitness including measuring the steps taken, the distance covered, and the calories burnt on a day.

Additionally, the boAt Smart Ring will have smart controls, which can also help users control compatible devices. The other notable features of the smart ring is 5ATM water resistance and smart touch controls.

The boAt’s Smart Ring will be available for sale on Amazon, Flipkart. However, the company has not revealed the information about the device including it’s price yet. The Smart device is expected to be an affordable offering considering it’s other products.