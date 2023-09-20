Apple’s iPhone 15 series now available for pre-orders in India with Big Discounts!

The iPhone 15 series has landed in India, and Apple is rolling out some impressive discounts to sweeten the deal. Pre-order are already underway, and the official sale date is set for September 22. Excitingly, Apple is offering massive savings of up to Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 15 series.

To score these deals, you can head over to the Apple India website or visit their stores in Delhi and Mumbai. If you’re an HDFC Bank cardholder, you’re in for a treat.

Using your HDFC Bank card for your purchase can sang you an instant discount of up to Rs 6000. The iPhone 15 series is up for pre-order now, and you can picl it up in stores starting this Friday, September 22.

Here’s a breakdown of the prices and discounts on some of the flagship products:

iPhone 15: The regular price is Rs 79,900, but with the discount, it’s now available for Rs 74,900.

iPhone 15 Plus: Originally priced at Rs 89,900, it’s now on offer for Rs 84,900.

iPhone 15 Pro: The price tag was Rs 1,34,900, but the discount brings it down to Rs 128,900.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Initially Rs 159,900, it’s now discounted to Rs 153,900.

And for those interested in previous models:

iPhone 14: Previously Rs 69,900, now available for Rs 65,900.

iPhone 14 Plus: Formerly priced at Rs 79,900, it’s now Rs 75,900.

iPhone 13: Originally Rs 59,900, but now you can have it for Rs 56,900.

iPhone SE: Used to cost Rs 49,900, but now it’s down to Rs 47,990.

But the discount don’t stop at iPhones. Apple is also cutting prices on various other products, including iPads and MacBooks. You can save up to Rs 4000 on iPad models, iPad Air and various iPad versions. For MacBook enthusiast, there are discounts of up to Rs 8000 on models like MacBook Air with the M2 chip, MacBook Pro in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch sizes, mac studio, MacBook Air with the M1 chip, iMac 24-inch and Mac Mini. Additionally, Apple is offering no-cost EMI plans for 3 and 6 months.

Customers can also trade in their old phones for credit towards a new Apple device, and there are flexible delivery and pickup options when ordering online. Don’t miss out these fantastic savings on your favourite Apple products!