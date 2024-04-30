Apple iPhone 16 design leaked: Tipped to feature new camera layout and Action Button

The expectations for the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 is very high and the leaks and rumours seems to add fuel to the fire, increasing the antcipation for the next-generation of iPhone models.

Though, Apple has not made any statement regarding the launch of the iPhone 16 yet. We have got plenty of rumours and leak reports sheding light on what to expect from the iPhone 16 series. A new report has hinted about the design details of the upcoming iPhone models.

According to the new leak report, the base iPhone 16 model could carry some Pro-model features like the inclusion of the action button. This might come true as Apple has previously applied this strategy of bringing Pro features to base model to elevate them with the iPhone 15, which was equipped with Dynamic island.

iPhone 16 Leaked images

In a new leak, the images of the dummy units of the iPhone 16 has surfaced online hinting a new rear camera layout. As per the images, the cameras will be placed vertically but the cameras module has also been trimmed to fit the sensors. Before this, we have seen the iPhone or 15 models carry the cameras diagonally within the module.

In addition to this, the iPhone 16 could also feature a action button that was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The action button is customisable and acts as a shortcut for any of the apps like camera, ChatGPT and more.

Apart from this, the report also hinted that the iPhone 16 could arrive in new colour options, this is in line with previous leak reports this month.

However, the bigger changes expected with the iPhone 16 Pro models could be the rumoured shutter button for the camera which makes sense and a whole new set of cameras at the back that can take advantage of the supposed AI features that iOS 18 will offer later this year. It is important that Apple continues with the focus on differentiating the vanilla and Pro models which gives people the reason to spend big on the Pros.

