Apple iPhone 15 series pre-booking starts in India, Check the offers here

Apple iPhone 15 series has been unveiled across the globe and the booking window has opened now. Unlike the Apple iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 series offers a lot of upgrades. We do get camera upgrade, USB-C port, dynamic island (throughout the series), and improved battery backup. The prices of the Apple iPhone 15 series range from Rs 79,900 up to Rs 1,99,900.

As the pre-booking opens across the globe, Apple offers some discounts and offers on its official website. We have mentioned in detail about that in our article.

Bank Discount

Users get Rs 6000 instant savings on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max if they use eligible HDFC Bank cards. Similarly, users get Rs 5000 off on iPhone 15 and 15 Plus on HDFC cards.

Apple Trade-In

Users can get up to Rs 55,700 in instant credit when they exchange their eligible smartphone for instant credit towards a new iPhone. It is important to note that the exchange amount for your old iPhone or Android smartphone depends on its condition and age.

EMI and No Cost EMI

In case you are someone who wants to purchase the iPhone 15 smartphone on EMI, there are some plans. No Cost EMI over 3 or 6 months is available from most leading banks. There is also availability of regular EMI plans.

It is important to mention that Apple does not ship power adapter or EarPods with the iPhone 15 series in order to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

The prices of iPhone 15 devices (base variants) have been mentioned below.

Variant Price iPhone 15 (128 GB) Rs 79,900 iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB) Rs 89,900 iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) Rs 1,59,900

(Note: The official sale of the Apple iPhone 15 series will be from September 22.)