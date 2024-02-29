Apple iOS 18 launch expected later this year; iPhone XR, SE (2nd Gen) and above might receive it

Cupertino giant Apple is expected to launch its latest operating system iOS 18 for its users across the globe later this year. The iOS 18 update may be launching at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024. The update will be seen first in the next generation of the iPhone series and we expect the other iPhone models to get it within a week.

If reports from Macrumors are to be believed, the Apple iOS 18 will be available from devices starting from the iPhone 15 series and will go till XR, XS models. Operating system is an important factor when it comes to long-term use of smartphones and Apple has been ahead of its rivals (mainly Samsung and Google). Apple has offered longer software support for its devices as compared to Android flagship devices. Google offers up to 7 years of OS update on the Pixel 8 series while the Galaxy S24 series will offer 7 years of OS updates.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman iOS 18 will be one of the biggest updates in iOS history. Gurman in his recent newsletter hinted that the iOS 18 will offer some experience that is found in the Vision Pro’s operating system. This means that the new iOS will have more emphasis on AI. It also might offer Safari that can summarize webpages. We can also expect that the Messages app can proofread texts for you. Apple will try its best to compete with the likes of Samsung and Google in terms of AI features. Another prediction that we can make is that texting with Android users will be probably better as Apple has already confirmed its adoption of Rich Communication Services (or RCS).

We have mentioned the list of devices, which will probably get the latest iOS 18 update. The devices should include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (2nd gen and 3rd gen).

