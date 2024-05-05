14-year-old girl kills brother for restricting her from using phone in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A 14-year-old girl allegedly killed her elder brother for restricting her from using mobile phone in Amlidihkalan village in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh.

According to reports given by police, the girl and her 18-year-old brother were at home alone when the incident took place. The boy restricted the girl from talking to boys on her mobile phone and asked her to stop using it.

Getting angry with his restrictions and scolding, the girl allegedly hacked her brother to death with an axe while he was sleeping. Following this, the boy died on the spot.

As per reports, after committing the crime, the girl took a bath and washed the blood stains from her clothes before informing the neighbours that her brother had been killed.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. During investigation, the girl confessed to have committed crime. Following her confession, the cops took her into custody, registered a case and initiated a detailed probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

