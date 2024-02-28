Google says sorry to German tourists stranded in Australia

Google Maps is widely used by smartphone users across the globe and there is no doubt about it. There are multiple times when this smartphone app has rescued people during troublesome situations. Unlike what we hear from people about Google Maps’s accuracy in pinpointing places, there has been an anomaly when it comes to these two German tourists. Google Maps had to say sorry to these two tourists for showing the wrong directions.

Two German tourists who were in Australia to explore the country found themselves in a tricky situation after exactly following Google Maps. The tourists found themselves in the heart of the Australia wilderness as they followed a route that was closed for the public since December 2023. The vehicle in which the tourists were traveling sank into wet mud and it was at this point that they realized that they were trapped.

Philipp Maier and Marcel Schione were on their way to Bamaga in Queensland’s northern region. They were directed a remote dirt road that was entrance to the Oyala Thumotang National Park. Unfortunately, the park was closed to public and the travelers had no idea about it. As both the tourists were stuck in the wet mud they decided to camp inside their car for nearly a week. However, as they found that their chance for rescue was decreasing, they decided to make their journey on foot, said a report by Business Insider.

Their journey by foot was nothing short of an adventure and they were quite certain that they had seen a crocodile once.

A spokesperson from Google acknowledged this mishap and apologised for it, reported Business Insider. “We apologise for this incident and are relieved that Philip and Marcel are safe. We can confirm that this path has been removed from the map, “said the Google Spokesperson.

The incident is something unique and we do not want to be part of anything similar.