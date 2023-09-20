Apple iOS 17 update: Features on your iPhone that you should enable now

Apple has already pushed the iOS 17 update for its smartphone users globally. The bunch of updates on the iOS 17 include features like Journal app, StandBy mode, Contact Posters and Live Voicemail, NameDrop and AirDrop, Safari Profiles and Private Browsing Lock, Check-In and Live Stickers for Messages, and much more.

However, there are some lesser-known features that will be a stress reliever for you. We have mentioned the features below.

Automatic clean up

The automatic clean-up feature will come to your rescue more often than you might have assumed. The text message inbox of your iPhone is flooded from time to time with OTPs, advertisement messages and other kinds of messages. If you sit down to manually delete the messages, you might waste your precious time. Well, you can use the Clean up automatically feature in order to delete the verification codes in your messages.

Private Browsing

The Safari app now offers an additional level of security when it comes to browsing. The Private Browsing feature offers the private you need while browsing and that too with protection from others. This means that your private windows are locked and it can be unlocked with your Face ID only. The feature also blocks trackers from loading.

Live Voicemail

The Live Voicemail feature allows you to receive calls from your expected callers and not from any scammers or fraudsters. At a particular moment if you are expecting to receive a call from your boss, client or family member and assume that you might get disturbed from any unknown caller, just enable the mode.

About the iPhone 15 series

Apple iPhone 15 series has been unveiled across the globe and the booking window has opened now. Unlike the Apple iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 series offers a lot of upgrades. We do get a camera upgrade, USB-C port, dynamic island (throughout the series), and improved battery backup. The prices of the Apple iPhone 15 series range from Rs 79,900 up to Rs 1,99,900.

