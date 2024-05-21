Apple iOS 17.5 update recovers old images, generates concern among users

Apple recently released its iOS 17.5 System Update to fix some security system gaps. This latest update has generated significant concern among iPhone users after deleted images resurfaced on the devices.

It is possible that the problem arose due to an indexing or synchronization bug between local devices and iCloud. It appears that the new version may be returning unintentionally deleted photos to the gallery.

Users have reported that after updating the System to iOS 17.5, the Operating System has returned photos deleted years ago to the gallery. Users have taken to social media to complain about this new problem that causes photos to reappear on their iPhones and other Apple devices.

The issue first came to light following a post on the r/iOS subreddit, in which the poster said that some NSFW images he had deleted years ago had resurfaced after updating to iOS 17.5.

Another user also reported that photos he had deleted years ago had started to reappear on his device. After these reports, several users began to express the fact that they were experiencing the same problem in several posts on social media.

So far the causes of what could be a technical problem are still unclear. After the repercussions of the problem, some technical explanation theories emerged. Some users speculate that after deleting the images they could be stored elsewhere.

But it is important to remember that after deleting the images they are stored in the “recently deleted” folder for 30 days, if the user does not recover the images before thirty days they are permanently deleted. Apple has not yet publicly commented on the problem. Stay tuned for additional information.