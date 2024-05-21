Xiaomi new smartphone to be launched, priced at around Rs. 50,000

Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched the 14 series, Anuj Sharma the CMO of Xiaomi, confirmed that the company is preparing to introduce a new smartphone that will be priced at Rs 50,000. With this, Xiaomi is ready to make a significant move about following the prices that it was unable to reach previously. With this new smartphone, Xiaomi will fill the gap between the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, priced at Rs 34,999, and Xiaomi 14 Pro priced at Rs 69,900.

The CMO said that there is no one in the market who makes good phones in the Rs 50,000 smartphone bracket. Sharma further said that the company would like to plug this hole and bring to the market a phone that will meet the expectation of the consumers.

Sharma however did not share further details about the upcoming smartphone but added that the upcoming smartphone would be an excellent all-rounder.

The price gap in the smartphone market is quite high and Xiaomi is trying to take advantage of it. Xiaomi has been a very important player in the smartphone market, and its latest releases such as the 14 series have been very well received by consumers. Xiaomi has been competing for consumer preference with brands like Samsung. Reports state that Xiaomi is on the list of brands that are leading the smartphone segment under $100.

Sharma also spoke about the fact that they took user feedback into account when creating this new smartphone and the lessons learned after the launch of the Xiaomi 13 Pro last year. One of the biggest lessons learned by Xiaomi was to simplify its product portfolio to make consumer choices easier. When asked about the feedback on the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Sharma said the response has been good.

When asked about the importance of the offline market, Sharma said first experience comes from retail counters. It is is a mix between offline shopping and online shopping. The online buying options rage from Mi. com or Flipkart or Amazon. But the experience comes from the retail counters,” said Sharma in response.

Xiaomi has been working to improve retail capacity, and ensure more understanding with store owners so that they can talk more about the right products. (With inputs from: Gadgets 360)