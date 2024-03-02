Youth hacked to death in Baripada in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada: In a shocking incident, a youth was hacked to death in Baripada town, the district headquarter of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place at the Sunagadia Mahuli bhati in Baripada. He was reportedly attacked with a sharp weapon called ‘Bhujali’.

The deceased youth has been identified as Rama Mukhi of this area.

As per reports, the murder took place after a verbal spat erupted between two groups over the money that was in a wallet. While one person was killed 6 others were also sustained critical injury in this group clash.

According to the complaint, the deceased Ram and his two brothers found a purse while they had gone to take bath. When they saw that there were 550 rupees in it, some local youths said that the purse belong to them and it had 1300 rupees in it, not 550 rupees.

Accordingly, a quarrel erupted between the two groups. As the fight escalated, some youths went to Ram’s house and attacked his family. During the attack, Ram was hit deep in the head and he was killed there.

Later, he was sent to the PRM Medical Centre. There the doctor declared him dead. After getting the news of the death, the family members reached the police station and staged a ruckus. They sat in front of the police station demanding action against the accused.

Also read: Dreaded Criminal Deepak Nayak Externed From Bhubaneswar For 1 Year