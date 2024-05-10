“Baby Bieber on The Way,” fans celebrate news of Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy

The news of Hailey’s pregnancy spread like wildfire after Justin and Hailey Bieber announced the same on Thursday. The couple announced the piece of news via their official social media profiles.

In the posts made on their profiles, the couple shared a professional photo shoot, a vintage video, and a sequence of black and white, and colored photos capturing the beautiful moment.

The news was very well received by fans and celebrities who celebrated the news. “You’re going to be such an incredible mama! Congrats you two.” commented Aime Song. “Baby Bieber on the way” celebrated one of the fans.

Justin and Hailey have always been open about their desire to build a family and the arrival of the baby has always been awaited by fans so much so that rumors even emerged about Hailey’s pregnancy in 2022 until she went public to reveal that she suffers from endometriosis, a problem of health that leaves the belly swollen. After several pregnancy rumors that were attributed to her, it seems that the couple finally responded to fans’ indirect requests.

Having been married for almost 6 years, Justin 29, and Hailey 27 had been trying to get pregnant for years. The news was shared with lots of love and joy and the reactions from fans and celebrities were the cutest and most beautiful. Are you looking forward to the arrival of baby Bieber? We wish the family all the best.

