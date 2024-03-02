Dreaded criminal Deepak Nayak externed from Bhubaneswar for 1 year

Bhubaneswar: Tightening the rope around the neck of dreaded criminals Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar externed a habitual criminal from Bhubaneswar for one year.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Nayak (28), son of Bhagirathi Nayak from Dholamara village in Nayagarh district.

As per reports, Deepak Nayak has been externed from Bhubaneswar Urban Police District for one year.

Following a plea from IIC Capital Police Station regarding his involvement in as many as 10 cases of extortion and property offenses in Capital Police Station and other Police Stations, Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda, IPS, ordered his externtion under Section 46A (B) of the Orissa Urban Police Act, 2003. Reportedly, the action was taken after the accused Nayak’s presence in the Capital city posed significant threat.

