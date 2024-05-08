Watch! Dog attacks teen girl in Noida’s housing society lift

Noida: In yet another dog attack incident in Noida, a young girl was attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of a building in a posh Noida society and the entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the lift.

The incident occurred in Lotus 300 housing society located in Noida’s Sector 107 on May 3 and the incident came to light when the video has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a girl is seen inside the lift. As soon as the lift door opened on a certain floor, a brown dog came running in and bites the girl. The dog’s owner quickly follows, enters the lift and removed the animal from the lift. He also kicked the dog in an attempt to get it out of the lift.

As soon as the door of the lift closes, the girl is seen holding her arm with pain.

In a similar incident reported last month, a German Shepherd attacked a six-year-old girl riding her bicycle at Ajnara Integrity Society in Ghaziabad.