By WCE 7
Nabarangpur: A 24 year old youth has been found hanging in a lodge under suspicious circumstances in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Nayak from Nabarangpur town.

According to reports, Manoj had a heated argument with his family over some familial dispute today morning following he moved out from his house.

Later in the evening, other staff members of the lodge spotted him hanging and immediately informed his family members and to the local police about the incident.

The cops have initiated an investigation into the matter.

