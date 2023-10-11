Youth blackmailed and looted after same-sex relationship in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A youth was blackmailed and looted after a same-sex relationship in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha said reliable reports. According to available reports, the youth was involved in a same-sex relationship with the alleged looter who blackmailed him and looted him off as much as Rs. 1.5 lakh.

A blue-print had been been prepared for the entire loot scheme through same-sex relationships in Bhubaneswar. It is worth mentioning that after a complaint had been lodged in the Lingaraj police station in this regard, four minors have been detained in this regard.

The minors used to search for the targets from various game applications and sending them friend requests and having same-sex relationships with them, recording their visuals and blackmailing them.

The victims used to come to Bhubaneswar, maintain a physical relationship and then get blackmailed and looted. The people use to be scared of the consequences and were forced to hand over the money to keep the looters mouth shut.

The transaction was done on various online pay portals and from ATMs also in the youth blackmailed and looted in Bhubaneswar incident. A written complain has been filed in this regard with the Lingaraj police station at Bhubaneswar. The police has immediately swung into action and detained the four minors involved in this heinous crime.