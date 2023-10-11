Youth rises from the dead, only to die again after 4 hours, shocks family in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a youth has risen from dead, only to die again after four hours, much to the shock of a family in Bhubaneswar. According to reliable reports, it is said that life and death are very unpredictable in nature, this fact has been proved yet again in this incident.

This miracle has been reported from Badagada area in the capital city of Bhubaneswar. But even then it is miraculous if a dead person rises for four hours, which is a surprising thing indeed.

This happened with a family in Bhubaneswar that the youth rose from dead while he was being taken for the cremation ceremony, the deceased suddenly came back to life.

The weeping family was relieved and joyous though it was short-lived. He was again taken to the hospital for treatment. But four hours later, the man breathed his last ‘again’ in the hospital’s ICU. Such a shocking incident has been seen in Badgada area of ​​Bhubaneswar.

According to the information available, Manoj Das of Badagada village was suffering from stomach and chest pain yesterday. Later, the family admitted him to a private hospital at Laxmisagar square area.

There, the doctor examined him and admitted him to the ICU. While the treatment was going on, Manoj was declared dead by the hospital yesterday. Hearing this, the atmosphere became very somber, the family members started crying.

After completion of all the formalities, the body was taken home from the hospital and preparations were made for the cremation. But suddenly Manoj started breathing again. Seeing this, the family was joyous.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but since his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and was put on ventilator. But, after four hours of life at around 5 pm, the doctors at Capital Hospital declared him dead.