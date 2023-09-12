Vigilance raid in Odisha on ASO in Bhubaneswar, search underway

Bhubaneswar: Today a short while ago, a vigilance raid in Odisha was conducted on an Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Dash, ASO (Asst. Section Officer) in the office of Engineer In Chief, Water Resources Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

The accused ASO has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 5000/- from a complainant for processing his house building loan file for sanction of loan amount, said reports on Tuesday.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from exclusive possession of Soumya Ranjan Dash and seized. Following the trap reportedly, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Dash from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case no 23/2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused ASO Dash.

A detailed report is this regard is awaited in this matter.

