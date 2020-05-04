Vacancy for Central Government jobs announced; Find details here
Bhubaneswar: The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for several vacant posts for its existing and new Centres across the country.
Last Date To Apply
Candidates willing to apply for the posts can apply on or before 29-05-2020
Name Of The Posts
- Senior Officer (Personnel & Administration)
- Officer (Personnel & Administration)
- Technical Officer
- Assistant Officer (Personnel & Administration)/ Assistant Officer (Finance & Accounts)
- Assistant Technical Officers
- Administrative Assistant Gr.III
- Technical Assistant Gr. III
Number Of Vacancies
- Applications are invited for 57 posts
Age Limits
- Applicants should be not be less than 32 year-old or more than to 40 years of age
How To Apply
- Applicants can directly visit the official website of CIPET- https://www.cipet.gov.in/job-opportunities/permanent_positions.php – to download the application form to apply and get other details including edicational qualifications and years of experience.