Vacancy for Central Government jobs announced; Find details here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for several vacant posts for its existing and new Centres across the country.

Last Date To Apply

Candidates willing to apply for the posts can apply on or before 29-05-2020

Name Of The Posts

  • Senior Officer (Personnel & Administration)
  • Officer (Personnel & Administration)
  • Technical Officer
  • Assistant Officer (Personnel & Administration)/ Assistant Officer (Finance & Accounts)
  • Assistant Technical Officers
  • Administrative Assistant Gr.III
  • Technical Assistant Gr. III

Number Of Vacancies

  • Applications are invited for 57 posts

Age Limits

  • Applicants should be not be less than 32 year-old or more than to 40 years of age

How To Apply

