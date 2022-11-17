Unidentified body recovered from forest in Odisha’s Khordha dist

Khordha: An unidentified body has been recovered from the forest in Khordha district of Odisha on Thursday. While it is yet to be identified that who had been buried, Police will soon find out the details.

As per reports, the locals had felt strong bad odour coming from a place in the Bengitangi forest in Khordha district today and thus suspected that a body had been buried there. Hence, they dug the place and soon witnessed a human hand. They got frightened and immediately informed about it to the Sadar Police Station. Accordingly, the IIC of the Sadar PS as well as the SDPO reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Reportedly, Police had guarded the place where the human hand had been recovered, throughout the night. The scientific team and Magistrate have reached the spot now. The dead body will be dug out in their presence.

The locals are scared after finding that a dead body had been buried in the nearby forest while identity of the body is yet to be ascertained. Further, it is yet to be found whether the death of the person who had been buried was a natural death or murder and under which circumstance his body was buried there in the forest.