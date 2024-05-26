Tiger skin seized, 5 smugglers arrested in Odisha’s Nuapada district

Nuapada: A tiger skin was seized while 5 wildlife smugglers were arrested in Nuapada district of Odisha on Sunday. A special team of the Khariar Forest Department caught the smugglers red-handed while an illegal deal to smuggle the tiger hide was underway in the Haripur village under Komna Police Station limits.

As per reports, after getting information about an illegal deal of wildlife items in a village, police personnel of the Forest Department from Khariar swung into action. They rushed to the spot and caught the smugglers when the deal was underway.

The Forest officials seized a leopard skin besides 5 mobile phones and 2 bikes from the possession of the smugglers.

All the smugglers are from Nuapada district. The accused persons have been identified as Chinu Parabhue, Ramesh Majhi, Yadu Panharia, Pabitra Majhi and Tulsi Parabhue.

The arrested accused persons will be forwarded to the Court today, informed Aziz Khan, the DFO of Khariar Forest Division. Further probe of the case is underway.