Transgender loots Rs. 1.5 lakh through phone call posing as Minister: Watch

Bhubaneswar: A transgender has been arrested in Bhubaneswar for loot of Rs. 1.5 lakh by posing as a Minister of Odisha. He made telephonic calls to the victims and demanded money posing as a Minister. Like a mimicry artist he conversed in the voice of the minister, for which the victims thought that it was the voice of the minister and so fell victim to his trap.

The accused transgender has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Pradhan alias transgender Manisha.

As per reports, Soumya made telephonic call to businessman Bikash Sehgel and told in the voice of a minister that there will be worship at his home for which money is needed. Later, Sehgel lodged a Police complaint in this matter at the cyber police station and now the accused transgender and his two aides were arrested by Commissionerate Police.

Transgender Manisha has allegedly looted Rs 1.5 lakh from 3 people. Police have seized Rs. 50 thousand out of the whole loot money. Reportedly, as many as 8 criminal cases are pending in the name of this transgender in different police stations including in Sambalpur, Angul, Berhampur and Bhubaneswar.

It has been known that the main accused used to send money to the accounts of his aides. The accused is a Diploma student, said Police.