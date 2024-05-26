Jharsuguda: Fruit seller’s daughter from Belpahad excels in Matric exam, watch

Jharsuguda: A fruit seller’s daughter from Jharsuguda district of Odisha has brought laurels to her school after getting success in the Matric examinations. She has earned A1 degree. The result of the exam was published today.

Rupa Sa is the daughter of Om Prakash Sa and Puranda Sa from Belpahad of Jharsuguda district. Her father is a fruit seller and mother is a house wife. Her success story has become a source of inspiration for many others.

A student of the Giridhari Government High School in Belpahad she is a meritorious student since childhood. The financial condition of her family is not so good. However, she has today got the result of her hard work. She has proved that lack of money is no way a hindrance on the way of success. A person can pave her way to success by her strong will power and hard work.

Talking to Kalinga TV Digital, Rupa said that she aims to become an Indian Administrative Officer in future. Asked how she prepared for the exam the Belpahad girl said that she was studying 10 to 12 hours a day to prepare.

An environment of happiness has descended in Belpahad area following the success of Rupa in the Matric examination.

