Youth killed in Khordha district of Odisha, murder suspected

Khordha: In a shocking incident, a youth was killed in Khordha district of Odisha on Sunday. The incident took place in the Kadaba village in Begunia area of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Narahari Sethi of Kadaba village.

As per reports, the youth had gone for picnic to the Dalkhai pitha along with his classmates. When they were returning, they met with a road accident in which Narahari was killed.

Reportedly, he was shifted in an Ambulance and admitted to Khordha hospital by two of his friends who have been detained by Police as the case has been suspected as murder.

Further investigation of the case is underway while till the report was written, no persons had been arrested.