Former Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal hospitalized

Cuttack: Prabhat Ranjan Biswal, the former MLA from Cuttack-Choudwar AC has reportedly been hospitalized after he suddenly fell ill today. Today afternoon he collapsed while leaving home to set out for Kendrapada.

Biswal was then immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mahanadi Vihar area. He has been admitted there and is being treated.

Reportedly, Biswal seems to be living with low BP with anemia. The essential Vitamins required by the body are also reduced. As the blood level has dropped from 14 to 5, iron injection and saline have been given to increase the same. His condition is stable.

The doctor who is attending the former MLA reportedly said that some tests will be done tonight and he is likely to be discharged tomorrow. After getting information about his illness, many party workers and his supporters have been visiting the hospital to meet him to take stock of his health condition.

Biswal’s son MLA Sauvik Biswal said that his father had problems due to overwork and little food.