Kalarabank High School posts 100% result in 2024 HSC exam

Odisha
By Himanshu
Kalarabank High School, Cuttack, Odisha

Cuttack: The Kalarabank High School in Cuttack district of Odisha has posted hundred percent results in the HSC exam. Result of this 10th Board exam was announced today.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, MP and Founder of KIIT and KISS is also the founder of Kalarabank High School established in the Smart village Kalarabank in Cuttak district.

The school is managed by Dr. Itirani Samanta, renowned litterateur, Editor of Odisha’s most circulated monthly magazine ‘Kadambini’ and kids’ magazine ‘Kunikatha’. She is the President of the school.

It is to be noted that Kalarabank High School has been achieving 100 percent result in the Matric exam for 24 consecutive years. The school was established 25 years back.

In this examination, the student of the school, Prabhudutta Mishra has secured the highest marks of 92 percent.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of the school and Dr Itirani Samanta, president of the school have congratulated all the students, teachers and parents for this success.

