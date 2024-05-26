Orissa High Court Recruitment 2024: Application out for 147 ASO posts, Check details

The Orissa High Court has released notification for the recruitment for 147 Assistant Section Officer posts. The application process for the recruitment has already begun and will continue till June 18.

Interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of the Orissa High Court at orrissahighcourt.nic.in to apply online.

More Details:

Vacancy details:

ASO – 147 posts

Gen – 70 posts

SEBC – 05 Posts

ST – 57 Posts

SC – 15 Posts

Age Limit:

Minimum Age – 21 Years

Maximum Age – 32 Years

Educational Qualification:

A Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

And knowledge in computer application

Selection Process:

Prelims Exam

Main Written Exam

Skill test

Theory Test

Application Fee:

GEN/OBC – 500/-

SC/ST – Exempted from paying fees

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of the Orissa High Court at orrissahighcourt.nic.in.

Click on recruitment section

In the recruitment Section, You will be find Apply Online link or Notification pdf link

Click on it

You have to fill all the information here and click on the Next Button

Upload Your Photo and Sign according to size.

Pay the fees

Save your date and submit your Application form

Take a print out of the application for future reference.

For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Orissa High Court at orissahighcourt.nic.in.