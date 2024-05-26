Orissa High Court Recruitment 2024: Application out for 147 ASO posts, Check details

The Orissa High Court has released notification for the recruitment for 147 Assistant Section Officer posts. The application process for the recruitment has already begun and will continue till June 18.
Interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of the Orissa High Court at orrissahighcourt.nic.in to apply online.
More Details:
Vacancy details:
- ASO – 147 posts
- Gen – 70 posts
- SEBC – 05 Posts
- ST – 57 Posts
- SC – 15 Posts
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age – 21 Years
- Maximum Age – 32 Years
Educational Qualification:
- A Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.
- And knowledge in computer application
Selection Process:
- Prelims Exam
- Main Written Exam
- Skill test
- Theory Test
Application Fee:
- GEN/OBC – 500/-
- SC/ST – Exempted from paying fees
How to Apply:
- Visit the official website of the Orissa High Court at orrissahighcourt.nic.in.
- Click on recruitment section
- In the recruitment Section, You will be find Apply Online link or Notification pdf link
- Click on it
- You have to fill all the information here and click on the Next Button
- Upload Your Photo and Sign according to size.
- Pay the fees
- Save your date and submit your Application form
- Take a print out of the application for future reference.
For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Orissa High Court at orissahighcourt.nic.in.