Below Header Govt Ad

Orissa High Court Recruitment 2024: Application out for 147 ASO posts, Check details

Recruitment
By Deepa Sharma 0
orissa high court recruitment 2024

The Orissa High Court has released notification for the recruitment for 147 Assistant Section Officer posts. The application process for the recruitment has already begun and will continue till June 18.

Interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of the Orissa High Court at orrissahighcourt.nic.in to apply online.

More Details:

Vacancy details:

  • ASO – 147 posts
  • Gen – 70 posts
  • SEBC – 05 Posts
  • ST – 57 Posts
  • SC – 15 Posts

Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age – 21 Years
  • Maximum Age – 32 Years

Educational Qualification:

  • A Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.
  • And knowledge in computer application

Selection Process:

  • Prelims Exam
  • Main Written Exam
  • Skill test
  • Theory Test

Application Fee:

  • GEN/OBC – 500/-
  • SC/ST – Exempted from paying fees

How to Apply:

  • Visit the official website of the Orissa High Court at orrissahighcourt.nic.in.
  • Click on recruitment section
  • In the recruitment Section, You will be find Apply Online link or Notification pdf link
  • Click on it
  • You have to fill all the information here and click on the Next Button
  • Upload Your Photo and Sign according to size.
  • Pay the fees
  • Save your date and submit your Application form
  • Take a print out of the application for future reference.

For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Orissa High Court at orissahighcourt.nic.in.

Also Read: SSB Odisha Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: Exam Date Announced, Check Details

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Deepa Sharma 3057 news 0 comments

A journalist, a spiritualist, lives in a dream world. Loves watching movies and learning astrology and astronomical stuff, so I write about it.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.