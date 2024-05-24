Below Header Govt Ad

Pre-Poll violence in Nayagarh, 3 arrested

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: At least three persons were arrested for their involvement in the pre-poll violence in Bhagabanpur village of Nayagarh district.

According to Nayagarh SP, the prime accused Ramachandra Sahu, along with two others- Loknath Sahoo and Dillip Pradhan – was arrested and further probe is underway.

Peace committee meeting was held in Khandapada police limits and police conducted flag march in the village to ensure free and fair election.

It is to be noted here that violence took place between the BJD and BJP workers when some of one party were allegedly distributing cash in the area.

