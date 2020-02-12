Pratap Sarangi

Tool room-cum-training centre to come up in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar:  Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), on Wednesday said that a world class tool room-cum-training centre will be established in Odisha’s Rourkela.

The Centre has approved the establishment of the training centre much like the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) at the cost of Rs 200 crore, said the Minister after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

Sarangi said that four extension centres coming under the Rourkela centre will be set up at Berhampur, Keonjhar, Kalahandi and Balasore.

The cost of setting up each extension centre will be around Rs 20 crore.

While the Centre will fully finance these projects, the state government will provide land to set up the centres, said the Minister.

Sarangi also informed that 45 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) clusters will be developed in Odisha.

Out of the total approved 226 MSME clusters across the country, 45 will be developed in Odisha, he added.

He further informed that brackish water aquaculture projects will be taken up in around 6,700 acres of unused land in coastal districts of Odisha which will immensely benefit small-scale farmers.

(IANS)

