Temperature rises in Odisha: SRC asks Collectors to take precautionary measures to tackle heat wave like situation, check details

Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising of temperature in Odisha, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed all district Collectors to take precautionary measures to tackle heat wave like situation in the State.

“Since the summer season is fast approaching, I would request you to take immediate steps to put in place all preparedness and precautionary measures at different level in your district to meet the possible heat wave situation,” wrote SRC Satyabrata Sahu to all the collectors.

Below are some of the salient measures to be taken by the collectors: