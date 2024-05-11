Polling officer killed in Nabarangpur district of Odisha after being hit by bike

Nabarangpur: In a tragic incident, a polling officer was killed on Saturday in Nabarangpur district of Odisha. After getting down from the bus he was proceeding to his assigned booth when he was hit by a bike in Umerkote.

The deceased polling officer has been identified as Alekh Randhari from Kakudi Semala village under Kosagumuda Block of Nabarangpur district.

As per reports, Randhari was on election duty. He was supposed to reach booth number 196 at Swami Vivekanand Vidya Mandir in Umerkote for the upcoming polls in Odisha.

Reportedly, today he got down from the bus along with the polling party and was on his way to the booth when a speeding bike hit him from the backside.

The locals then rushed him to the Umerkote Sub-divisional hospital for treatment. However, during the treatment he succumbed to the injury.