The mystery of 50,000 year old Lonar Lake in Maharashtra

What is the mystery of the Lonar Lake? The lake is over 50,000 years old. India has plenty of historical sites and geographical anomalies that have stood the test of time. One such anomaly is the mysterious Lonar Lake of Maharashtra. Also known as Lonar crater, the lake is a notified National Geo-heritage Monument located at Lonar, 79 km from Buldhana city in Buldhana district in Maharashtra.

Lonar lake formation

The Lonar Lake was created 50,000 years ago as the result of a meteor impact. It is one of the most well preserved impact craters on the planet. Surprisingly, this salt water lake has seven times the salinity of the ocean. It has a diameter of 1.2 kilometres and a depth of 150 metres.

Lonar lake colour change

An odd feature of the Lonar Lake is its ability to change colours randomly. It is usually green, but the water changes its colour to pink in the month of June. Scientists determined that the change in colour was due to the presence of microorganisms that produce certain pigments that give the lake its pink colour.

Compass does not work here

The geographical mystery of the Lonar Lake is that compasses do not work in its vicinity. Researchers claim that this might be due to the unique geological composition of the lake, and electromagnetic properties of the crater.

Surrounded by flora and fauna

The lake and its surrounding ecosystem is a haven for various plants and wildlife. A wide variety of migratory birds like shell ducks, herons, blue jays, magpies, and swallows can be found around the lake. Reptiles such as the monitor lizard are also prominent in the area.

Mythological legend

According to local legends, the lake was created by Lord Vishnu. The Daityasudana Temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu was built by the Chalukya Dynasty sometime during their rule in between 6th century CE to 12th century CE.

It is also believed that Lord Ram and his consort Sita visited this lake during their return journey to Ayodhya after assassination of Ravana, the king of Lanka.

Present day situation

These days the lake faces challenges like increasing pollution due to littering and use of pesticides and fertilizers in nearby agricultural fields.

The Geological Survey of India protects the lake as a national Geo-heritage monument. It is also a popular spot among trekkers.