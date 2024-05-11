Youth beheads uncle in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, detained

Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly killed his uncle by beheading him in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Saturday. The fierce incident took place in the Ipiguda village under MV 79 Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Muka Padiami.

As per reports, the accused Rama Padiami attacked his uncle, the younger brother of his father, with the help of a sharp weapon, a kaati used to cut palm on Saturday. The attack was so severe that the man got beheaded.

Reportedly, the head of the deceased is lying fifteen feet away from the torso on the road.

After getting information about the barbarous crime, Police rushed to the spot and swung into action. Police have detained the accused Rama Padiami while further investigation of the case is underway.

