PM Modi appeals for double engine government in Kandhamal of Odisha

Kandhamal: The Prime Minister started his address by saying Jai Jagannath and Jai Shriram in Odia in Kandhamal district of Odisha. PM joined the rally, and said that I did a road show in Bhubaneswar yesterday. “I was surprised to see so many people,” said the PM.

While campaigning in Kandhamal Modi said, Odisha is going to have a double engine government for the first time. Modi said he had come to invite BJP to take oath. Modi appealed to vote for the double engine government. He even raised the issue of Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar in the Kandhamal’s gathering.

PM Modi in Kandhamal said, 70 years ago, there was a law for the safe management of the temple. A list of gold, silver, jewels, pearls in the temple was prepared and recorded. The inspection of the gems took place 45 years ago. But the treasure has not been opened for 40 years. But I promise, as soon as the BJP government comes in the state the Ratna bhandar will be opened. In addition, he appealed to the MP candidates to win all the 21 seats of Odisha.

Similarly, Prime Minister Modi has targeted the Congress in the Kandhamal Sankalp rally. This time NDA will cross 400. All old records will be broken. Modi has emphasized that the Congress will be limited to less than 50 seats.

PM Modi in Kandhamal said that the Congress is scaring the countrymen by saying that Pakistan has nuclear bombs. What they probably don’t know is that whatever nuclear bomb Pakistan has, it cannot keep it or sell it to anyone. Because no country has faith in the quality of that bomb.

Modi further said, the script which was read in front of the people of Congress in 2014, 2019 is also being read in 2024. The people of India already know the truth of the Congress. Due to this attitude of Congress, Congress cannot win even 50 seats in this election.

