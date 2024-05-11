Kartik Pandian targets BJP, says free electricity scheme has put opposition in dilemma

Raghunathpalli: Kartik Pandian has started vigorous campaigning in Raghunathpalli in Odisha. Targeting the opposition in public meetings, he said, can the BJP leader give a guarantee that the oil rate will not increase after the election. 2014 according to the gas rate to pay?

He further added that the Naveen government is making every effort to reduce the prices. A victorious government will come again in the state. Free electricity will be provided to the people of the state from June 9. If Naveen Babu will take oath as Chief Minister on June 9.

Cabinet meeting will be called in the evening after the swearing in of the Chief Minister. We will fulfill the promise on the first day, in the cabinet meeting. Pandian said Naveen Babu’s free lightning is attracting everyone to the utter dismay of the opposition.

Now the opposition is coming as tourists are coming to the state and making big promises. Pandian appealed not to believe their words. Pandian said, Odisha residents will not have to pay the electricity bill for the month of June.

This is Naveen’s promise for five guarantees. “If Naveen does not become the Chief Minister then I will retire from politics,” he added. He urges Union Minister to announce the same if BJP State Govt will not come to power in Odisha after elections. By saying this, Pandian has continued targeting the opposition.