Which is the largest fish in the world? Find out here

Most of us have seen plenty of fish in aquariums, ponds, rivers and lakes. But have you ever wondered which fish is the largest fish in the world?

The largest fish in the world is the whale shark. In case you are wondering whether it is a whale or a shark, it is a species of shark. Let us know more about this gigantic fish.

The reason why this shark has ‘whale’ attached to its name is solely due to its sheer size. Despite being bigger than the great white shark, which is the deadliest sea creature on our planet, whale sharks are harmless to humans and are considered gentle giants.

In fact, they are so docile that scuba divers tend to swim around them and take pictures with them underwater.

Adult whale sharks can grow up to 40 feet in length and weigh more than 40 tonnes. They have broad, flat heads and their grey skin is filled with white spots. There is no clear data on their lifespan, but scientist estimate that these creatures may live up to 60-100 years.

Whale sharks are found in tropical and warm-temperate seas around the world as they prefer water temperatures of 20-25 degree Celsius. They mostly eat small organisms like plankton, small squids, and schooling fish.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the conservation status of the whale shark is endangered. This is due to increasing levels of pollution in our oceans and illegal poaching of these creatures for fins, skins, and oil.