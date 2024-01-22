Suspension of Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and Chiranjib Biswal revoked

Cuttack: The suspension of Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and Chiranjib Biswal has been revoked said reports in this regard on Monday.

According to reports, the suspension has been lifted on two of the Congress leaders. Congress revoked the suspension of Barbati-Cuttack MLAs Mohammad Mokim and Chiranjib Biswal.

Both of them were suspended on charges of anti-party activities. Mokim and Chiranjib were suspended on July 15 last year.

After the new PCC in-charge, Dr. Ajay Kumar said that senior leaders and suspended leaders will be brought back to the party. Later, former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, his wife Hema Gamang, his son Shishir Gamang and former MP Sanjay Bhoi returned to Congress.

Later it was said that the suspension order will be lifted from Mokim and Chiranjib. Congress has revoked the suspension order of two senior leaders before the elections.