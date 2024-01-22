14-feet diya to be lit in Gunupur of Odisha to commemorate Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration

Gunupur: A 14-feet diya is slated to be lit in Gunupur of Odisha to commemorate Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration on Monday.

It took a long time of 500 years for Ram bhaktas to get back the lost glory of Lord Ram in the holy land of Ayodhya. The whole country is now chanting Jay Shree Ram. The entire nation is filled with anticipation and religious fervor.

The 14 feet diya in Gunupur of Rayagada district in Odisha has been an attraction for many. Not only Ayodhya, but in every corner of the country there is chanting in Jay Shree Ram ahead of Lord Sriram’s consecration ceremony. In different parts of the country, there is a religious atmosphere. Special arrangements have been made at Ram temples in various parts of Odisha.

Meanwhile, preparations are being made for Lord Ram at Gunpur New Bus Stand in Rayagada District. This lamp will be lit at Gunupur Old Bus Stand on the occasion of Shree Ram’s soul establishment and Ram Temple to be held in Ayodhya today. It is prepared at the World Karma Workshop at the Bus Stand.

This lamp is made by Narayan Maharana. The length of this lamp is 14 feet, width is 8 feet and height is 3 feet. It has a length of about 8 inches and 15 feet. About 1600 liters of oil is being prepared. Everyone has the support for this lamp. It took eight days to make this lamp.

It is believed that this lamp will burn for many days. The sense of devotion in the mind of Ram bhakti is revealed only by looking at this lamp. Narayan has prepared such a big lamp with great care. On the other hand, many devotees from abroad have come to Ayodhya. People have lost themselves in hymns.

