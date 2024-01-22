SJTA Chief Administrator and collectors of 17 districts transferred as Odisha govt effects major IAS reshuffle, Check full list here

Bhubaneswar: The chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Ranjan Kumar Das, along with collectors of 17 districts have been transferred and given new appointments as the State government effected a major reshuffle in IAS cadre today.

As per the notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department of the Odisha government, SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das has been appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissloner (Central Division), Cuttack. Besides, he is allowed to remain in additional charge of Revenue Divisional commissioner (Southern Division), Berhampur.

Samarth Verma, IAS (RR.2011), Collector & District Magistrate, Puri is appointed as Additional Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri.

The post of Additional Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Additional Secretary to Government provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

Temjenwapang Ao, IAS (RR-2000), Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Southern Division), Berhampur is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Public Enterprises Department.

Srikanta Prusty, IAS (NSCS-2003), Special Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department is appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Division), Sambalpur.

Ashish Thakare, IAS (RR-2011), Collector & District Magistrate, Keonjhar is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate of Mayurbhanj.

ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act ll of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Ashish Thakare, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Mayurbhanj.

Sudarshan Chakravarthy, IAS (RR -2011), Collector & District Magistrate, Kurdha is appointed as Director, Minor, Minerals, Bhubaneswar. The post of Director, Minor Minerals is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Additional Secretary to Government provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

Vineet Bharadwaj, IAS (RR-2012), Collector & District Magistrate, Mayurbhanj is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Cuttack. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure’1973 (Act ll of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Shi Vineet Bharadwaj, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Cuttack.

Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, IAS (RR.2012), Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack is appointed as Director, Rural Development. The post of Director, Rural Development is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary to Government provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

Bijay Kumar Dash, IAS (SCS.2012), Secretary, State Election Commission, Bhubaneswar is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Puri. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act ll of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Bijay Kumar Dash, IAS as the District, Magistrate in the district of Puri.

Monisha Banerjee, IAS (RR.2013), Collector & District Magistrate, Bargarh is appointed as Director, Social Welfare. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act ll of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Chanchal Rana, IAS as the District L4agistrate in the district of Khurda.

Swadha Dev Singh, IAS (RR.2014), Collector & District Magistrate, Rayagada is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Nayagarh. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act ll of 1974), the State government do hereby appoint Swadha Dev Singh, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Nayagarh.

Siddharth Shankar Swain, IAS (RR.2014), Collector & District Magistrate, Angul is appointed as Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation. The post of Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary to Government provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

Chakravarthi Singh Rathore, IAS (RR.2014), Collector & District Magistrate, Jajpur is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj Drinking Water Department.

Md. Abdaal Akhtar, IAS (RR’2015), Collector & District Magistrate, Koraput is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Angul. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act ll of’1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Md. Abdaal Akhtar, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Angul.

Lingraj Panda, IAS(RR.2015), Director, Social Welfare is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Cooperation Department.

Amrit Ruturai, IAS (RR.2015), Collector & District Magistrate, Kendrapada is appointed as Labour Commissioner, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Ananya Das, IAS (RR 2015), Collector & District Magistrate, Sambalpur is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government’ Handloom Textiles & Handicrafts Department.

Vishal Singh, IAS (RR-2016), Collector & District Magistrate Malkangiri is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Keonjhar. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal procedure 1973 (Act II of 1947), the State Government do hereby appoint Vishal Singh as the District Magistrate in the district of Keonjhar.

Dr. Subhankar Mohapatra, IAS (RR-201S), Commissioner, Rourkela Municipal Corporation with additional charge of CEO, Rourkela Smart Cityy Limited, ADM, Rourkela and Secretary, Rourkela Development Authority is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate of Jajpur. In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal procedure (Act ll of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Dr Subhankar Mohapatra, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Jajpur.

Keerthi Vasan V, IAS (RR-2018), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad of Ganjam is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate of Koraput. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Keerthi Vasan V as the District Magistrate in the district of Koraput.

Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, IAS (RR-2018), the Additional Commissioner, BMC is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate of Kendrapara. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the state Government do hereby appoint Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, as the District Magistrate in the district of Kendrapara.

Sonal, lAS (RR.2018), Commissioner, Berhampur Municipal Corporation is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate of Boudh. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal procedure 1973 (Act of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint J Sonal as the District Magistrate in the district of Boudh.

Agrawal Akshay Sunil, IAS (RR-2019) ADM of Mayurbhanj is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate of Sambalpur. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Agrawal Akshay Sunil, as the District Magistrate in the district of Sambalpur.

Aditya Goval, IAS (RR-2019), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad of Bargarh is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate of Bargarh. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Aditya Goyal as the District Magistrate in the district of Bargarh.

Anya Das, IAS (RR.2019), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Nabarangpur is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Sonepur. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act ll of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Ms. Anya Das, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Sonepur.

Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, IAS (RR-2019), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Sundergarh is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Raygada. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act ll of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Manoj Satyawan, Mahajan, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Raygada.

Pawar Sachin Prakash, IAS (RR.2019), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Kalahandi is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate of Malkangir. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act ll of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Pawar Sachin Prakash, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Malkangir.

Gaurav Shivaji Isalwar, IAS (RR.2019), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Koraput is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Balangir. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act ll of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Gaurav Shivaji Isalwar, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Balangir.

Kulakarni Ashutosh C, IAS (RR.2020), Sub-Collector, Berhampur with additional charge of Administrator, Jama Masjid, Berhampur is appointed as Commissioner, Rourkela Municipal Corporation. The post of Commissioner, Rourkela Municipal Corporation is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Deputy Secretary to Government provided in the IAS Cadre of the State. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of CEO, Rourkela Smart City Limited, ADN/, Rourkela and Secretary, Rourkela Development Authority. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act ll of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Kulakarni Ashutosh C, as the Addl. District Magistrate, Rourkela in the district of Sundergarh.

Madhumita, IAS (RR.2020), Sub-Colector, Baliguda with additional charge of Executive officer, NAC, Baliguda is appointed as Commissioner, Berhampur Municipal Corporation. The post of Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corp-oration is declared equivalent in to status and responsibility to the post of Deputy Secretary to Government provided in the IAS cadre of the State.

Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak, IAS (RR.2020), Sub-Collector, Kuchinda with additional charge of Executive officer, NAC, Kuchinda is appointed as Additional District Magistrate, Mayurbhanj. Ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the state Government do hereby appoint Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak as the additional District Magistrate in the district of Mayurbhanj Cadre of the State.

Dheenah Dastagar, IAS (RR-2021) is appointed as Sub-collector of Berhampur, Ganjam. In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20 (4) of the code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Dheenah Distagar as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Berhampur in the district of Ganjam.

Rina Pradhan, IAS (RR-2021) is appointed as Sub-Collector, Baliguda. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 {Act ll of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Rina Pradhan as Magistrate Baliguda in the district of Kandhamal.

Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke, IAS (RR-2021) is appointed as Sub Collector of Balasore. In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974) government do hereby appoint Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke, as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Balasore.

Kirandeep Kaur Sahota, IAS (RR.2021) is appointed as sub-collector, Gunupur, Rayagada. Ln exercise of the powers conferred under Section 20(4) of the. Code of criminal procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint him as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gunupur in the district of Rayagada.

Rehan Khatri, IAS (RR-2021) is appointed as Sub-Collector, Titilagarh, Balangir. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 2O(4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the state Government do hereby appoint Rehan Khatri, as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Titilagarh in the district of Balangir.

Dhiman Chakma, IAS (RR.2021) is appointed as sub-collector, Dharmagarh, Kalahandi. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the state government do hereby appointed Dhiman Chakma, IAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharmagarh in the district of Kalahandi.

Bimalendu Ray, OAS (SS), Collector & District Magistrate, Sonepur is transferred and posted as Director, EPM (Export Promotion and Marketing).

Nrusingha Charan Swain, OAS (SS), Collector & District Magistrate, Boudh is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Revenue & DM Department.

Narahari Sethy, OAS (SAG), Collector & District Magistrate, Cuttack is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department.