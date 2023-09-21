Scrub Typhus on the rise as 6 more test positive in Odisha’s Sundargarh

Sundargarh: With every passing day, cases of scrub typhus continue to rise in Odisha’s Sundargarh. As per the latest report from reliable sources, as many as 6 more people have tested positive for Scrub Typhus on Thursday.

This has taken the total number of Scrub Typhus cases to 206. Around 45 samples were sent for testing on Wednesday. Six out of which tested positive. So far, only one death due to scrub typhus has been reported in Sundargarh. Further, five deaths have been reported in Bargarh.

People have been advised to seek medical advice immediately and they have been cautioned about the disease. In order to control the disease, the health department have taken several measures like medicines and testing facilities. The health authorities have engaged ASHA and Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) volunteers to spread awareness about the disease among the people.

The CDMO said that an ample stock of medicines is available for the patients and a special team of doctors is prepared to attend to the patients in the district. A sensitization programme was conducted for doctors on Friday in a bid to check the disease.

Scrub typhus spreads through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The mites usually come in contact with humans in farmland, forests and village ponds.

It is a vector-borne disease and is usually reported in the rainy season during November-July. The common symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, body ache and a black, inflamed mark on the skin.