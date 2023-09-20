Scrub Typhus triggers panic among Sundergarh people, 7 new cases detected

Around 37 samples were sent for testing, of which 7 were detected positive for scrub typhus

By Abhilasha 0
scrub typhus in sundergarh

Sundergarh: Odisha has been recently witnessing a rise in scrub typhus cases as seven more people have been confirmed positive in the Sundargarh district on Wednesday.

The total number of infections in the district have risen to 200, a health official informed.

Around 37 samples were sent for testing, of which 7 were detected positive for scrub typhus.

According to sources, the patients who have tested positive for the scrub typhus are all healthy, while one person have succumbed to the deadly disease.

People have been advised to seek medical advice immediately and they have been cautioned about the disease. In order to control the disease, the health department have taken several measures like medicines and testing facilities. The health authorities have engaged ASHA and Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) volunteers to spread awareness about the disease among the people.

It may be noted that scrub typhus infection spreads through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The common symptoms of the disease include fever, a black inflamed mark on the skin called ‘eschar’ and body ache.

People frequently visiting farmland or forests are more prone to the infection.

Also Read: Odisha: Scrub Typhus Cases In Sundargarh On The Rise As 10 More Test Positive

 

You might also like

Nua Khai 2023: Western Odisha celebrates Agricultural festival today

Boat capsizes in Paradeep, search operation for missing fisherman underway

Heavy rainfall in Odisha from today, Orange warning issued to 9 districts

Man brandishes gun, vandalizes hotel over past enmity in Balangir, detained 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans