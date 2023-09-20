Scrub Typhus triggers panic among Sundergarh people, 7 new cases detected

Sundergarh: Odisha has been recently witnessing a rise in scrub typhus cases as seven more people have been confirmed positive in the Sundargarh district on Wednesday.

The total number of infections in the district have risen to 200, a health official informed.

Around 37 samples were sent for testing, of which 7 were detected positive for scrub typhus.

According to sources, the patients who have tested positive for the scrub typhus are all healthy, while one person have succumbed to the deadly disease.

People have been advised to seek medical advice immediately and they have been cautioned about the disease. In order to control the disease, the health department have taken several measures like medicines and testing facilities. The health authorities have engaged ASHA and Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) volunteers to spread awareness about the disease among the people.

It may be noted that scrub typhus infection spreads through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The common symptoms of the disease include fever, a black inflamed mark on the skin called ‘eschar’ and body ache.

People frequently visiting farmland or forests are more prone to the infection.